Compared to biggest competitor for similar coverage, travelling outside the US. Ages 18-39.
Choose start-date, and it automatically extends until you cancel, unless you choose an end-date. Just like a subscription.
Up to 30 days every 3 months you are covered for eligible medical expenses. (15 days for U.S. residents).
Today Digital Nomads fall between the cracks, without access to insurance and national safety nets. We know this because we are nomads ourselves.
To solve that, we’re building a global safety net tailored to the needs of online freelancers and entrepreneurs. We’re starting with insurance, and will keep adding products until we have a complete safety net.
SafetyWing Insurance is just the first step of a long journey.
Tokio Marine HCC – MIS Group
By certain underwriters at LLOYD's
World's leading start-up accelerator
Access a qualified global network of hospitals and doctors for unexpected medical problems and accidents.
Unforeseen things can happen when you’re travelling. We got you covered.
A close-knit tribe of nomads, worldwide.