Insurance for Digital Nomads

Travel medical insurance. Protecting nomads worldwide.

$
37
/ 4 Weeks
Ages 18 - 39. $250 deductible. $250k maximum limit. $69 for travel in the USA. Other ages available.

1/3rd price

Compared to biggest competitor for similar coverage, travelling outside the US. Ages 18-39.

Auto-extend

Choose start-date, and it automatically extends until you cancel, unless you choose an end-date. Just like a subscription.

Home country coverage

Up to 30 days every 3 months you are covered for eligible medical expenses. (15 days for U.S. residents).

The World's First Insurance For Digital Nomads, By Digital Nomads

Today Digital Nomads fall between the cracks, without access to insurance and national safety nets. We know this because we are nomads ourselves.

To solve that, we’re building a global safety net tailored to the needs of online freelancers and entrepreneurs. We’re starting with insurance, and will keep adding products until we have a complete safety net.

SafetyWing Insurance is just the first step of a long journey.

Insurance partner

Tokio Marine HCC – MIS Group

Underwritten at

By certain underwriters at LLOYD's

A YC company

World's leading start-up accelerator

Your insurance includes

Travel medical

Access a qualified global network of hospitals and doctors for unexpected medical problems and accidents.

Includes coverage for
  • Doctors
  • Hospitals
  • Emergency medical evacuation
Medical Benefits

Plan includes

Hospital room and board
Intensive care unit coverage
Local ambulance
Emergency room - $100 co-payment for illness
No ER co-payment if admitted or for injuries
Urgent care center coverage in US - $50 co-payment - NOT subject to deductible
Physical therapy and chiropractic care
Emergency dental
Acute onset of pre-existing conditions (excludes chronic or congenital conditions)

Travel

Unforeseen things can happen when you’re travelling. We got you covered.

Includes coverage for
  • Travel delay
  • Lost checked luggage
  • Emergency response & natural disasters
  • Personal liability
Travel Benefits

Plan includes

Trip interruption
Travel delay
Lost checked luggage
Natural disaster — accomodation replacement
Political evacuation coverage
Illness or injury caused by terrorism
Emergency medical evacuation
Crisis response — Kidnapping, express kidnapping and ransom
Emergency reunion
Personal liability
Accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D)

Community

A close-knit tribe of nomads, worldwide.

Includes
  • Ambassadors in 20 cities
  • Meetups and events
Palo Alto, CA
Oslo, Norway
Greenwood Village, CO
St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.
